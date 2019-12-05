December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
India and Cyprus pledge to further boost bilateral ties

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
India’s new High Commissioner to Cyprus Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat

India will continue its unwavering support to Cyprus, for its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity, India’s new High Commissioner to Cyprus Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat said as she presented her credentials to President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday.

Bhagat expressed hope that “the resumption of structured and results-oriented negotiations, aiming at a comprehensive solution of the Cyprus problem, would start soon, aiming at a solution that will be in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, which will benefit all Cypriots and respect democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

In his comments, Anastasiades referred to the bonds between the two countries and their shared vision of peace and democracy. He said Cyprus and India cooperated in many fields and expressed the will to further expand this cooperation.

Bhagat also referred to the “very cordial and warm relations and cooperation” between the two countries and expressed appreciation for Cyprus’ support towards India.

“India’s five police officers and one army officer are currently serving in Unficyp,” she said. “In the current conditions, Unficyp’s role is imperative in ensuring stability and calm and an environment conducive to the efforts to resume the political process. India plays an important role in the UN Peace Keeping all over the world.”

She also said that for the Indian community, “Cyprus has become a second home, due to the high standard of educational system and business-friendly environment.”

“The Indian community has increased to 7,700, and they are engaged in various sectors including shipping, banking, tourism, amongst others and are contributing positively to the economy of Cyprus. The Indian community also comprises at almost 3,400 students who are studying in Cyprus,” she added.

Regarding investments, Bhagat said the exchange of state visits “has taken our already excellent bilateral relations to a new height and resulted in conclusion of many important agreements between the two countries.”


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

