December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More than two dozen arrested for working illegally in Cyprus

Immigration authorities on Thursday arrested and charged more than two dozen persons for working illegally in Cyprus.

Following a raid at a construction site in Larnaca, police arrested 25 non-EU nationals for working without a permit.

They were charged and released pending their appearance in court.

Police also fined four employers for the offence of undeclared work.


