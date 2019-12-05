December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
New Disy MPs sworn in

By George Psyllides022
The new MPs from second left Savvia Orphanidou, Xenia Constatinou and Michalis Sophocleous

Three new ruling Disy MPs were sworn in on Thursday at the Nicosia district administration, replacing three who gave up their seats for various reasons.

The fresh faces at the Disy benches are Savvia Orphanidou, Xenia Constatinou, and Michalis Sophocleous. They were all runner ups during the 2016 election.

They replace Stella Kyriakides, who was appointed at the European Commission, Solon Kassinis, who resigned for health reasons, and Nicos Nouris, who was appointed interior minister.

The ceremony was attended by party chief Averof Neophytou, vice chairman Nicos Tornaritis, and members of the MPs’ families.

 


