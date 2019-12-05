December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Omonia fans accuse police of prejudice after four people arrested

By Jonathan Shkurko043
Omonia fans at Monday night's game

Omonia fans have accused the police of totally overreacting by arresting four fans in the aftermath of the heated game against Apoel on Monday.

In the dying moments of the game, the referee awarded a penalty to Apoel, which sparked outrage on the stands even though the player missed, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Four fans, aged between 15 and 39-years-old, were caught on GSP stadium’s closed-circuit cameras throwing objects on the pitch and were arrested after they were identified.

The Omonia fan association said the reaction to the incidents have been exaggerated.

“We feel the police are trying to magnify what happened during the game by presenting it as a criminal action,” they said in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

“The reality, however, is different. The reality is that some fans reacted individually to an injustice by throwing paper cups on the pitch.

“While we condemn what happened, the actions were by no means violent as the police reports said and were not meant to harm anyone.

“We have a government’s bill aimed at combating violence in sports. But does throwing paper cups constitute a violent action? Certainly not.”

The fans said that “even though the perpetrators of the incidents should be held accountable of their actions, we, as fans, demand to be treated with dignity, respect and, most importantly, with impartiality.”


