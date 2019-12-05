December 5, 2019

Police and army patrols to be stepped up in old Nicosia

By Nick Theodoulou00
The main aim of the stepped up patrols is to curb illegal immigration and reduce crime

The justice ministry has announced increased police patrols for Ledra and Onasagorou streets as well as Phaneromeni in old Nicosia to enhance security measures.

The announcement said the main aim is to curb illegal immigration, reduce crime and tackle terrorism.

Joint patrols by the police and national guard will take place on a 24-hour basis along the buffer zone, within the walled city of Nicosia.

These new measures will begin from December 9.

MMAD (Rapid response team) units will also patrol on foot in the old town of Nicosia during the afternoon and at night from December 6.

“These measures will be reviewed in time. We are certain that new actions taking place will increasing the public’s sense of safety,” the announcement concluded.

 


