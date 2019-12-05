December 5, 2019

Real’s Hazard out of Clasico with fractured ankle

By Reuters News Service00
The Belgium forward injured his right ankle in last week's 2-2 draw at home to Paris St Germain

Real Madrid’s 100-million-euro forward Eden Hazard is set to miss his side’s crunch match with La Liga leaders Barcelona later this month after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle.

The Belgium forward injured his right ankle in last week’s 2-2 draw at home to Paris St Germain following a clash with international team mate Thomas Meunier, although the club initially said he had suffered bruising.

A statement from Real on Thursday said that following further tests Hazard had been diagnosed “with an incomplete external microfracture” but did not say how long he would be out, adding “his recovery will continue to be assessed”.

Spanish newspaper Marca said Hazard was seen using crutches at Real’s team dinner on Wednesday and no return date had been set although he was not expected to feature again this year.

Real also said on Thursday that defender Marcelo has sustained a calf injury, with newspaper Marca reporting he is also in danger of missing the Clasico at the Camp Nou on Dec. 18, which has been rescheduled over political unrest in Barcelona.

Real are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions and are second in La Liga on 31 points, level with Barca who are top on goal difference.


