December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remains of six Greek soldiers killed in ’74 handed over to families  

By George Psyllides00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The remains of six Greek soldiers killed in Cyprus during the 1974 Turkish invasion were handed over to their families after 45 years during a ceremony in Nicosia on Thursday.

Lieutenant Georgios Papalambrides, warrant officers Constantinos Kourlios, Constantinos Kateros and Constantinos Elia, sergeant Pavlos Poulides, and infantry officer Panagiotis Vasilios were all referred to as heroes by presidential commissioner Photis Photiou during the ceremony.

“Today we say goodbye to our brothers,” Photiou said. “Their courage, generosity and love for the homeland will never be forgotten.”

The remains were flown back to Greece in a Greek air force C-130 transport plane.


