Travel around the world with the amazing fares from Emirates

With the winter holidays to be a breath away, Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, offers Cypriot travellers a chance to explore exciting destinations around the world. Fly Better with the Emirates Sale and travel to amazing destinations from Larnaka International Airport, with flights starting from €515.

Feel the vibe of Dubai, the city that never sleeps and an ideal destination for families and travellers. Take a stroll in one of the exciting thematic parks and experience the adventure in one of its prestigious resorts. Film lovers can explore the amazing Hollywood studios and live like a movie star. You can reach Dubai with fares starting from €515 in Economy class and €2399 in Business Class.

If you love travelling to Africa, Emirates can take you to the city of gold and capital of South Africa, Johannesburg, with fares starting from €899 in Economy class and from €2,299 Euros in Business class, in order to enjoy the urban sprawl of a buzzing metropolis with an extraordinary dining and nightlife scene.

For the fans of Asia, Emirates offers great prices on some of the most amazing destinations. Discover the beauties of a modern city such as Singapore with fares starting from €869 in Economy class and enjoy great moments in one of the most liveable countries in the world. Experience its cosmopolitan city centre, fascinating culture and thriving dining and nightlife scene and get into retail therapy mood by visiting one of the shopping malls. Visit the iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel, the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the Gardens by the Bay and share precious moments with your loved ones.

Business travellers can fly to the gem of Asia, Bangkok, with fares starting from €2,199 and explore the broad variety of options the city has to offer. From the Grand Palace and Wat Pho, the well-known temple of the reclining Buddha to the busy and colourful streets, the capital of Thailand has something for everyone.

Emirates also offers business travellers the opportunity to travel to Kuala Lumpur with €2,299 and combine work and pleasure in Malaysia’s fascinating capital. Visit the Merdeka Square and admire the beautiful 19th century colonial buildings or the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, once the world’s tallest building.

Wander around the city and familiarize yourselves with the cultural diversity such as Malay, Chinese and Indian and make your way to the Golden Triangle for a great dining experience. Shoppers can visit one of the 50 big shopping malls – including two of the world’s biggest, Berjaya Times Square and Mid Valley Megamall.

If you want to chase the sun, then you can reach to Mexico with Emirates and with €1,169. When the country’s best cuisine meets its highest artistic achievements and when ancient history buffs to explore the roots of civilisation, then you know you are in Mexico City. Take a scenic train ride aboard El Chepe and head northwest to the state of Chihuahua, where you’ll find the Copper Canyon and various trails perfect for a short trek. A visit to the Chichen Itza will take you back to the past and to the Mayan empire civilisation.

Emirates passengers across all classes can enjoy the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system ice with 4,500 channels of the latest movies, music and programmes. Customers can also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired cuisine, as well as the warm hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew.

The Emirates Sale offer is valid from the 5th of December until the 25th of December 2019 for journeys that will take place during the period 10th December 2019 – 31st October 2020.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.com, your travel agent or your local Emirates Sales Office.