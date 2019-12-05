December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two men with fake documents arrested at Paphos airport

By Jonathan Shkurko077

Two men travelling with fake documents were arrested at Paphos airport on Wednesday, an 18-year old and a 27-year-old, both from Congo.

They were due to take a flight to Berlin, but security officers got suspicious when they both presented Portuguese identity cards.

A more thorough examination revealed both documents were fake and the two men were consequently arrested.


