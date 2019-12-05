December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman gives birth after road crash (update 2)

By Evie Andreou01737

One of the drivers involved in a car accident on Thursday morning on the Larnaca to Ayia Napa motorway, a 34-year-old woman who was in her ninth month of pregnancy gave birth by c-section later in the day, police said.

Both mother and baby were in good health.

The other driver involved in the accident, a 58-year-old man is in serious condition at the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit.

The accident happened at around 8.30am when the 58-year-old, who was parked on the motorway’s hard shoulder near the Liopetri exit, tried to enter the road and collided with the 34-year-old’s vehicle.

Both drivers had to be freed from their vehicles by the fire service and were taken to the Famagusta general hospital.

The woman, who was in her ninth month, gave birth by c-section to a baby girl.

The man, who was diagnosed with injuries to his head, ribcage and lungs was later transferred to the Nicosia general hospital and put on a ventilator. He condition is serious, police said.

Due to the accident, both lanes of the motorway from Larnaca to Paralimni near where the accident happened, had been closed for hours in the morning.


