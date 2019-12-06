Animal Party to remember dogs that were killed with awards

The Animal Party will give awards to individuals and organisations that support animal rights in memory of dogs that were brutally killed, it announced on Friday.
During the 3rd Biennial Conference of the political party on Sunday, the central committee of the party will award 11 individuals and organisations who have made continual efforts to protect animals.
Among these awards, three are in memory of dogs that were killed in Cyprus.
The first dog is a black poodle named Billy who was thrown alive into a carton crusher machine in 2014 at a Protaras hotel. Billy died days later suffering from his wounds and his case went viral.
The accused were the manager and a member of staff of Anastasia Tsokkos hotel who were found innocent in December 2015. The Animal Party appealed to the Supreme Court in January 2018 which finally sentenced one of the suspects to four months in jail without suspension.
The second victim, a German Shepard called Max, was the guide dog of a deaf man who lived in Larnaca and the award will be given by his guardian. In June, 2015 a 72-year-old neighbour stabbed the animal twice with a pocket knife in front of children and killed him instantly. Larnaca district court found the pensioner guilty and sentenced him to 45 days in jail with a three-year suspension.
The animal party did not find the sentence sufficient and took the case to the Supreme Court. In March 2018 Max’s killer was sentenced to three months in jail without suspension.
The guardian of Tyson will also attend the ceremony and give the award in memory of his dog who was shot to death in October 2016 in Mari village. The Pitbull was abducted by a 72-year-old who hanged the dog from an acacia tree, tortured him and shot him. A protest march took place demanding the killer be punished. The case is still in court.
The Animal Party noted in their announcement they do not neglect other animals who were unfairly killed.
President Nicos Anastasiades will also address the conference, as will animal-friendly political parties of Europe and foreign delegations.
The party will also elect officials for the next two years.