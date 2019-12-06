December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrested man admits to 11 burglaries

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Thursday arrested two people in Larnaca in connection with a number of burglaries in Nicosia and Larnaca after they were found with jewellery that was not theirs.

The two men, aged 30 and 33, were trying to sell jewellery at a cash for gold shop in Larnaca.

They were spotted by police officers from Nicosia who were in the area to investigate a theft of jewellery in Nicosia.

When they were asked how they came to be in possession of the items they failed to give an adequate explanation.

The 30-year-old suspect also had three credit cards which had been reported stolen in Nicosia, a knife and some clothes in his possession.

When he was questioned, he allegedly admitted he had carried out a burglary in Nicosia and another ten in Larnaca.

 


Related posts

News podcast: Mapping Cypriot DNA with CY-Biobank

Rosie Charalambous

Thousands of flamingos on Akrotiri salt lake

British Bases

Bases and RoC in joint Troodos exercise

British Bases

‘A lot of dentists but not many patients’

Annette Chrysostomou

More than two dozen arrested for working illegally in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Remains of six Greek soldiers killed in ’74 handed over to families  

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign