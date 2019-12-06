December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

Bellerin lost for words after latest Arsenal defeat

By Reuters News Service07
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin looks dejected after the match lost at home against Brighton.

Hector Bellerin struggled to sum up Arsenal’s latest setback, a 2-1 Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, but the defender is confident that if they keep doing what they are doing the results will come.

Brighton’s Neal Maupay headed home an 80th minute winner to leave Arsenal without a win in any of their last nine games in all competitions – their longest winless run since 1977.

“I have the feeling that whatever we do it doesn’t come out right,” he told Amazon Prime.

“The team gave its best, we created chances, we defended good but it seems like we need so many chances to score and teams score every chance against us. I am lost for words a little bit.

“It’s hard to take… we have to keep going, I am sure 100% that results will come.”

Bellerin also said Freddie Ljungberg, who was placed in temporary charge after coach Unai Emery’s dismissal last week, had lifted spirits in the dressing room.

“Football is like life sometimes, you go through ups and downs,” he added. “Freddie has helped the team a lot this week. He has added a lot of energy to the dressing room.”


Related posts

Brighton stun Arsenal to hand Ljungberg first home loss

Reuters News Service

Everton sack manager Silva after derby humbling

Reuters News Service

Real’s Hazard out of Clasico with fractured ankle

Reuters News Service

Italian sports paper accused of fuelling racism with ‘Black Friday’ headline

Reuters News Service

United were better than us, says defeated Mourinho

Reuters News Service

Ljungberg planning Wenger chat as he seeks Arsenal revival

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign