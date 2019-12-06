December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Big November haul for customs

By Peter Michael010

Cyprus customs department said on Friday they seized thousands of cigarettes and tobacco products along with cash, cars, and fuel in the month of November.

Customs said that during the month agents dealt with a total of 306 cases in total, and most of them were settled out of court.

Customs said they seized 56,380 cigarette packs, 154 kg and 450 g of tobacco, 3,205 items of clothing, €100,000 in cash, 13 cars and 475 litres of fuel.

Customs also said a number of plants, medicines, fertilisers, dairy products and electronics were also seized.

 

 


