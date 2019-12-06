Cyprus calls on Turkey to settle EEZ differences in court

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Friday called on Turkey to accept Cyprus’ invitation to settle their differences at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC on the legal recourse sought by Cyprus at the ICJ against Turkey over violations of the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) the minister said to file unilaterally and invite Turkey to respond was the only choice they had.

Christodoulides explained that because Turkey has not accepted the mandatory procedure to be followed at the ICJ, the government had to send last month a note verbale to Turkey’s embassy in Athens for an agreement for the two sides to go to court to delimit their sea zones in the north and northwest. After there was no response, the note was sent by fax, he said.

He admitted that without Turkey giving her consent, “the case cannot proceed.” He added however that there had been similar cases in the past when countries filed unilaterally and other states concerned that did not initially accept, later did.

“Exactly the same case like Turkey. States that is, that did not accept the mandatory court procedure but following the unilateral appeal by other states, agreed to enter this process,” he said.

Since Turkey is constantly declaring their actions are based on international law, and since she does not want to enter into a bilateral procedure with the Republic since she does not recognise it, “then come, let’s go to the ICJ to solve our differences,” the minister said.

Diko welcomed the government’s move arguing that it has always believed that international law was Cyprus’ most powerful weapon.

The party’s leader, Nicolas Papadopoulos told CyBC that most probably Turkey would not cooperate but Cyprus ought to take this step, regardless.

In the meantime, Greece said on Friday it was expelling the Libyan ambassador, angered at an accord between Libya and Turkey signed on Nov. 27 that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete.

The agreement angered Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday that Ambassador Mohamed Younis AB Menfi had 72 hours to leave the country, calling the Turkey-Libyan accord a “blatant violation of international law”.

Athens finally got hold of the agreement on Thursday following a meeting the previous day between the Greek and Turkish leaders, but it did not come from Libya.

“The text of this agreement carries the signature of the Libyan foreign minister. It is the same person who, in September, had assured the Greek side otherwise,” Dendias said.

The move did not mean Greece was severing diplomatic relations with Libya, Dendias said. Another foreign ministry official said Libya had ‘deceived’ Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis too told parliament that this was a legally invalid document.

“Not only is it geographically and historically invalid – wiping Greek islands off the map – but because it led Turkey to an unprecedented diplomatic isolation,” he said.

“It is just a piece of paper nobody recognises.”

The Libyan embassy in Athens said it had no comment.

Mitsotakis said the speaker of Libya’s parliament would be in Athens in coming days for consultations.

Turkey and the internationally recognised government of Libya signed the accord in November defining their boundaries and a deal on expanded security and military cooperation, a step Turkey said was protecting its rights.

Greece immediately shot back, calling the accord absurd because it ignored the presence of Crete between the coasts of Turkey and Libya.