December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus Mail kicks off 75th anniversary with symposium on Syria

By Staff Reporter01

The Cyprus Mail on Friday launched the start of its 75th anniversary celebrations with a symposium in Limassol on the Syrian crisis and its consequences in the region.

A group of speakers from different countries and backgrounds are participating in the symposium presenting their different perspectives on war-related issues and the future of Syria.

Speakers at the symposium, chaired by former foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides, include Amine Gemayel, a former president of Lebanon from 1982 to 1988; Rosine Ghawji, the president of Working Mothers for Donald Trump who spoke about the US president’s policy towards Syria and the Middle East and geopolitician Somar Al-Assad who referred to the necessity of Syrian reconstruction.

Other guests include the former political advisor of French president François Mitterrand, Jean-Christophe Mitterrand who was speaking about the role of France in the peace process and Roelf Meyer, director in transformation initiative and former minister of constitutional affairs in South Africa who spoke about the Successful Transitions in Conflict situations.

Guests included former House president Marios Garoyian, disy leader Averof Neophytou and Cyprus-based diplomats from Kuwait, Switzerland, Lebanon, Russia, Greece, the US and Qatar

 


Staff Reporter

