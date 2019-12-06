December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drink-driving mother caused accident with young children in car

By Peter Michael044

A woman was arrested in Larnaca on Friday for drink-driving with her two young children in her car and causing an accident.

Police arrested the 35-year-old woman on Friday afternoon, after the rental car she was driving hit into the back of another car, which had stopped on the road due to heavy traffic.

When police arrived at the scene, they conducted an initial alcohol breath test on the drivers of the vehicles, with the one showing zero, and the 35-year-old’s showing an initial 93μg instead of the allowed 22.

The woman was taken to the station by authorities with her two children. At the station police conducted a second test, which showed a result of 100μg.

Police released the woman and the two children, and they were driven to their home by authorities and accompanied by an official from the welfare office.

The woman will appear in court on Monday, where the case will be heard.

 

 


Related posts

Cyprus Mail kicks off 75th anniversary with symposium on Syria

Staff Reporter

Cyprus calls on Turkey to settle EEZ differences in court

Evie Andreou

Prison overcrowding in north

Gina Agapiou

Cyta offers a letter to Father Christmas in aid of charity

Staff Reporter

Second state doctors’ union warns of industrial action

Evie Andreou

House votes to limit presidents to two terms in office

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign