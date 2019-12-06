December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drugs arrests in Paphos

By Gina Agapiou00

Police late on Thursday arrested two people in Paphos on suspicion of illegal drug possession and possession with the intent to deal.

Police arrested the two men, 36 and 32, following an investigation in their home in Paphos.

During the investigation officers found eight plastic bags of cannabis weighing 10 grammes in total, two plastic bags with parts of cannabis plants weighing about 155 grammes as well as a number of cannabis seeds.

The two suspects are being held while the drug squad investigates the case.

 

 


