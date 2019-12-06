December 6, 2019

House votes to limit presidents to two terms in office

The House plenum amended the constitution on Friday restricting the terms in office of the president to two and reducing the age limit for deputies’ candidacies to 21.

The plenum, by 38 votes in favour, 12 against and one abstention to amend the constitution to restrict the terms in office of the president and vice-president to two. The proposal was filed by leader of the Citizens’ Alliance, Giorgos Lillikas.

It also reduced the minimum age limit for candidate to stand as MPs to 21 from 25. This proposal was filed by Greens’ leader Giorgos Perdikis.

The change will not affect President Nicos Anastasiades who had already stated he would not stand for a third term.

Cyprus first president, Archbishop Makarios III served for three terms, from 1960 until his death of a heart attack in August 1977. Spyros Kyprianou became acting president after his death and was unopposed in elections the following year. He won a second five-year-term in 1983.

George Vassiliou served one term after him, from 1988 to 1993 after which he narrowly lost to Glafcos Clerides who served two consecutive terms, from 1993 until 2003.

Tassos Papadopoulos and Demetris Christofias both served one term, from 2003 until 2008 and from 2008 until 2013 respectively.

Anastasiades was first elected in 2013 and won a second term in 2018.

 


