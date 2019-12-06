December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for driving drunk

By Peter Michael00

A 52-year-old man will be jailed for ten days and have his licence suspended for three months for driving drunk in July 2019, the Larnaca court decided on Friday.

According to police, on July 4 officers spotted the man driving at 4pm in the centre of town. They noticed him sliding to a halt at a red traffic light. When police approached the man’s car, they smelled alcohol on his breath, leading them to conduct an initial alcohol test, which showed a result of 134μg instead of the allowed 22μg.

The man was taken to the police station, where a second alcotest was conducted, showing a lower result of 115μg.

 


Related posts

Cyprus Mail kicks off 75th anniversary with symposium on Syria

Staff Reporter

Drink-driving mother caused accident with young children in car

Peter Michael

Cyprus calls on Turkey to settle EEZ differences in court

Evie Andreou

Prison overcrowding in north

Gina Agapiou

Cyta offers a letter to Father Christmas in aid of charity

Staff Reporter

Second state doctors’ union warns of industrial action

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign