December 6, 2019

News podcast: Mapping Cypriot DNA with CY-Biobank

By Rosie Charalambous0943

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Mapping Cypriot DNA with the CYBiobank
        • President Anastasiades made some controversial choices in his cabinet reshuffle

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/


