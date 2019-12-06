More markets to mark the season

The first weekend of December passed with numerous Christmas markets with mulled wine and choirs and we can’t get enough of them. Thankfully another set of festive bazaars is coming up to continue the season’s traditions.

Larnaca will join in the festivities with a bazaar at Apothiki 79 this weekend. The Once Upon a Christmas Time Bazaar will feature various creative vendors presenting their work and introducing Christmas gift ideas. But it won’t be just another arts and crafts sale. Children will be able to make their own art creations in a workshop with Christiana Sofokli. The workshop will take place at different times on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, it will be on from 12pm-2pm and then on 4pm to 6pm. The next day, children can join only at 12pm-2pm.

Face painting and balloon creations will also be part of the weekend, at the same times as the ones above. For Baby Shark fans, a photo session will take place on Saturday at 12pm for half an hour, while DJ Andre is on the decks. Of course, coffee and warm chestnuts will circulate the bazaar. For more details visit Once Upon a Christmas Time Bazaar.

Also on Saturday, Technopolis 20 in Paphos will host its 6th Christmas market from 10am to 5pm. After five festive markets, Technopolis 20 for one more year, hosts artists, professional and amateur creators and volunteer organisations to showcase their creations and exhibits.

Find handmade creations such as jewellery, Christmas decorations and ornaments, handbags, scarves, books, traditional products, sweets and many more. At 12.30pm and at 3pm, students will sing Christmas melodies.

During the market, clothes will be collected as well as useful things for newborns and babies which will be given through the Caritas organisation to families in need. Toys, stationery or other useful items will also be donated to children in need through the Learning Refuge in Paphos. More information visit: 6th Christmas Market at Technopolis 20.

Down in Limassol, St Raphael’s Hotel will dress in a festive spirit on December 15 as it hosts a Christmas Fair. Arts and Crafts, handmade designs, natural products, homemade artisan sweets, workshops, children’s entertainment and all kinds of Christmas goodies will make up the fair. On all day, from 10am to 8pm, kids under 12 years old enter for free, while everyone else pays a €2 fee to enjoy the above. For more details about the event visit @thechristmasfaircy.

