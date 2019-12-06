December 6, 2019

New minister says civil servants should use the bus

Civil servants should use public transport to get to work to tackle traffic congestion, new Transport Minister Yiannos Karousos suggested on Friday.

The new minister has called for a study to be carried out into how many civil servants use the bus and how many travel to Nicosia from other towns.

The ministry will then find ways to encourage them to use the bus, Karousos said.

“Traffic is a persistent issue which we will attempt to tackle and we are positive we can give solutions,” he said, adding that the ministry is open to suggestions.

“We are expecting suggestions and ideas from all stakeholders to immediately start promoting specific solutions that will make citizens’ lives easier,” he said.

 


