December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Official lighting of Nicosia Christmas tree

By Gina Agapiou00
The Christmas tree overlooking the nearly completed Eleftheria square (Christos Theodorides)

Nicosia municipality will light up the Christmas tree opposite Eleftheria square at 6pm on Saturday evening.

The newly formed municipal children’s choir will open the ceremony with Christmas songs.

A march led by cheerleaders and princesses accompanied by stilt walkers and parade drummers will start from Phaneromeni square to the old town hall.

Fireworks will follow.

Following the ceremony, there will be Scottish music, as well as music by the choir of the Astrinidian Conservatory, the Russian cultural centre and the band of Greek military force ELDYK.

 


Related posts

Wrongful arrest of Omonia fans ‘unfortunate’

Peter Michael

Energy ministry says special subsidies for RES abolished in 2015

Evie Andreou

Pathologist finds evidence to support British woman’s rape claim

Staff Reporter

Turkey condemns Greek expulsion of Libyan ambassador over accord (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Cyprus calls on Turkey to settle EEZ differences in court

Evie Andreou

Man jailed for driving drunk

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign