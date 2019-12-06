December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prison overcrowding in north

By Gina Agapiou050

Central prisons in the north are housing hundreds more convicts and defendants than they were built for, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Friday.

Yeni Duzen newspaper said the prisons were meant to accommodate only 172 prisoners and currently hold more than three times as many inmates, bringing the number to 582.

The majority of the inmates are Turkish or Turkish Cypriot male adults and the main reason for conviction are drug related cases.

There are 543 male and 39 female convicts and defendants, with only 20 people being teenagers above 16 years old.

According to the newspaper, 186 of them are Turkish and 164 are Turkish Cypriots with the rest from other countries.

The Turkish Cypriot paper also revealed 259 were convicted for major crimes including 163 who were sentenced for drug related cases. A number of 123 prisoners were convicted for minor crimes, while 200 defendants await their trial.

 

 


Related posts

Cyprus Mail kicks off 75th anniversary with symposium on Syria

Staff Reporter

Drink-driving mother caused accident with young children in car

Peter Michael

Cyprus calls on Turkey to settle EEZ differences in court

Evie Andreou

Cyta offers a letter to Father Christmas in aid of charity

Staff Reporter

Second state doctors’ union warns of industrial action

Evie Andreou

House votes to limit presidents to two terms in office

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign