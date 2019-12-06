December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prisoners to get an additional visit for Christmas

By Nick Theodoulou051
Nicosia central prison

Prisoners will be allowed an additional visit during the holidays from their close relatives in order to strengthen family bonds, the Prison Department said on Friday.

The department said that any detainees who wish may receive an additional visit from close relatives. In some cases friends may be allowed to visit, provided they have not had visits from family members.

Passports or IDs must be shown upon request.

The following dates will be open to additional visitation: December 24, 25 and 26 as well as January 1 and 6.

Visitors are asked to call in advance to arrange the visit at 22 406257 or 22 406258.

 


Related posts

Animal Party to remember dogs that were killed with awards

Gina Agapiou

Two remanded for drugs in Paphos (updated)

Gina Agapiou

Call for more flights to Paphos

Staff Reporter

More markets to mark the season

Eleni Philippou

Remand for man who admitted to 11 burglaries (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

News podcast: Mapping Cypriot DNA with CY-Biobank

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign