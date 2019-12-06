December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second state doctors’ union warns of industrial action

By Evie Andreou017

State doctors represented by civil servants’ union Pasydy warned on Friday they would take action over delays in talks on incentives for public sector specialists, arguing that the state health services organisation Okypy is stalling the process.

The announcement by Pasydy state doctors follows that of Pasyki, another union of state doctors, that they would go on a three-hour work stoppage on December 13, citing lack of progress between the unions and state hospital overseer Okypy.

Talks centre on incentives for state specialists over services they offer under Gesy. The incentives are aimed at keeping doctors from leaving the public sector.

The dialogue between state doctors’ unions and Okypy started last August.

Pasydy said on Friday that almost four months later, Okypy cites lack of data and the need to gather more information in order to formulate a proposal.

“All of this creates unnecessary delay and counts factors that have nothing to do with the work we do as doctors in public hospitals on a daily basis,” the union said, arguing it opposes Okypy’s effort to prolong the negotiating procedure.

The union called for the immediate involvement of the health minister by calling for a meeting with all stakeholders and for Okypy to submit an improved counterproposal to the one the unions submitted.

Pasydy also wants a road map leading to the speedy resolution of the issue.

The union said that while they want problems to be resolved through dialogue, if the Okypy board continues to stall and does not submit specific proposals, “we cannot rule out measures taken by our branch.”

The unions’ suggestion was for Okypy to distribute 20 per cent of the gross revenue it receives from Gesy operator HIO, (Health Insurance Organisation) to specialists working in public hospitals in the form of across-the-board raises, performance incentives and a percentage of the proceeds from hospitals.

 


Related posts

Cyta offers a letter to Father Christmas in aid of charity

Staff Reporter

House votes to limit presidents to two terms in office

Evie Andreou

Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

Reuters News Service

Embrace the ‘healthiest meal of the year’

CM Guest Columnist

Driver in fatal crash to remain in custody until March manslaughter trial

Annette Chrysostomou

No room for complacency says minister as budget presented

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign