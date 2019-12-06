Technopolis 20 brings Christmas to Paphos

The Paphos-based cultural centre Technopolis 20 is filled to the brim with festive events this December, starting with a Christmas market on Saturday.

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is set to perform at the venue as part of its Chamber Music Concerts. On Sunday, Wolfgang Schroeder, the concertmaster of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, will perform with Κrzysztof Wrobel on the viola and Jakub Otčenášek on the cello pieces by G Kancheli and WA Mozart. For tickets and more information head to the Facebook event titled Chamber Music Concert with musicians of the CSO.

The next day, two more musicians will share the festive cheer of the season on the Technopolis 20 stage. Pianist Ivelina Ruseva will present a delightful recital of well-loved classics while Tina Chester will sing seasonal favourites. Afterwards, traditional home-made English mince pies and mulled wine will flow through the venue to start the Christmas festivities. Alcohol-free options will be available too. Find out more at Christmas Concert – Ivelina Ruseva & Tina Chester.

The next act comes straight from Belarus. The music duet Tatiana Sushchenia and Vera Shetska will present a completely different concert at Technopolis 20, playing the Belarusian folk instrument the dulcimer on Friday, December 13. With a sound that suits the Christmas spirit, the duo will offer a diverse repertoire: classical music, international music, modern music, music from movies and covers.

“Do not miss the opportunity to listen to an instrument that you don’t have the opportunity to listen to very often, from two professional virtuoso musicians, winners of international competitions, as well as Laureates of the Special Fund of the President of the Republic of Belarus for the support of talented youth,” says the venue.

The two musicians are both professional virtuoso musicians and winners of international competitions. Vera and Tatiana graduated from the Belarusian State Academy of Music in Minsk. They have performed concerts in Switzerland, Germany, France, Poland, Ukraine, Belarus and now Cyprus. Tickets and info at Dulcimer Duo ‘Die Gäste’

December 17’s live music event will bring us back to local musicians as Christos Zenios (soprano saxophone), Zaki Vladovich (alto saxophone), Christos Papadopoulos (tenor saxophone) and Yiannis Miralis take the stage. The four form the Cyprus Saxophone Quartet that was established in 2016 and has since secured itself in the musical life of the community as the only saxophone quartet in Cyprus.

They will perform a festive programme with works arranged for five saxophones, along with world premieres. With its purity of sound, extensive dynamic range and homogenous blending, the quartet aspires to promote classical saxophone and chamber music in Cyprus. Its repertoire ranges from classical arrangements, original and standard compositions, as well as arrangements of pop and jazz songs.

The Cyprus Saxophone Quartet has appeared at the Cyprus Wine Museum, Famagusta Gate and Technopolis 20 in Paphos, as well as at the Greek Saxophone Festival in Larisa. Its members are renowned performers and educators with active careers in Cyprus and abroad. Find the Facebook event at SAXY Christmas with the Cyprus Saxophone Quartet.

Chamber Music Concert

Concert with soloists from the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. December 8. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 5pm. €5

Christmas Concert

Live performance with Tina Chester and Ivelina Ruseva. December 9. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm. €14

Dulcimer Duo ‘Die Gäste’

Straight from Belarus, the music duet, Tatiana Sushchenia and Vera Shetska, play the Belarusian folk instrument dulcimer. December 13. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12

Saxy Christmas

Festive recital with the Cyprus Saxophone Quartet. December 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel:7000-2420