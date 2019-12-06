December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The key always has been, and always will be, in Turkey’s hands

By CM Reader's View030
A woman sits next to a No sign in the lead up to the 2004 referendum

Patroclos beautifully describes the futility of the long-running saga that is the Cyprus problem.

Our ‘betters’ are treating the rest of us with utter contempt with their painful, fancy semantics which only serve to insult our intelligence. It really is a case of ‘abandon hope all ye who enter here’ as any hope of resolution is a chimera.

The GC political establishment have always liked things as they are. Ditto the populace. This was confirmed with the resounding OXI in the 2004 referendum, courtesy of the tearful performance on television of the then president, Papadopoulos. In fact, it’s been OXI all the way throughout the decades.

As for successive TC leaderships, there’s not a lot that they can do without the say-so of big brother 40 miles to the north. The key always has been, and always will be, in Turkey’s hands – with the rest mere bit players.

Nik directed the word-perfect Cyprob pantomime


