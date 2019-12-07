December 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On
By Eleni Philippou

“The walled city of Nicosia is filled with structures and monuments that stand in time as remnants of the lives of people who existed in this place,” say the organisers of an upcoming cycling tour across old Nicosia.

“These monuments stand as silent narrators, waiting for passersby to take a moment off their busy routines and take a closer look at them… perhaps even admire them.” That’s what the Home for Cooperation’s next cycling tour aims to do as it invites people to discover Nicosia’s living history and underlying diversity.

On December 14 curious cyclists will meet with guide Marios Antoniou to cross the old town on their bikes. “Join us for this bike tour,” they say, “where we will ride together around both sides of the buffer zone that splits the city and try to give voice to these silent narrators.

We will aim to look for the lost detail that never gets noticed. We will attempt to hear the handmade iron nails being hammered onto Paphos gate and the wings of the Lion of Venice flapping above the home of Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios. We will stand to absorb the vibrant sounds in the middle of Buyuk Han’s courtyard and fill the empty space to embody the silence in the Armenian Church. That, and much more that this beautiful city has to offer.”

The tour will be held in English and as it plans to cross both sides of checkpoints, participants are asked to bring identification with them.

 

Cycling Tour

Bike tour with guide Marios Antoniou discovering Nicosia’s living history. December 14. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 2.30pm-5pm. €5. To register email [email protected]


