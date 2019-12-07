December 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A very vegan Christmas

By Eleni Philippou00

If there’s something we all do a lot of over the Christmas period it is to eat. Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas day lunch, Boxing day, the list goes on. And not to forget parties and Christmas markets. Stuffing our selves with turkey, sausages and roast potatoes is a reoccurring practice over the holidays.

Those with different dietary habits might struggle a bit during Christmas meals if the host doesn’t prepare non-animal-based meals for them. This year, however, a gala dinner is here to make every vegan’s Christmas fantasy come true.

A Very Vegan Christmas is a gala dinner in Limassol where well-known vegan executive Chef Elias Elia will prepare a rich and festive vegan menu pleasing those that usually struggle to find complete vegan meals at restaurants and eateries.

December 14 at St Raphael’s Resort is set to be a vegan feast, from browsing vegan products at the pre-dinner reception to meeting new friends and growing the vegan community. The evening will begin at 7pm with a short vegan exhibition. At 8.30pm the chef’s vegan buffet will open and an hour later, the popular Cypriot pop-rock band Minus One will perform live.

A bit later on during the night, a raffle will take place before the band takes the stage again. Entrance to the gala dinner costs €55 for an all-inclusive experience in an attempt to be a more inclusive island, offering a diversity of events.

 

A Very Vegan Christmas

Gala Christmas dinner serving vegan dishes by Vegan Executive Chef Elias Elia. December 14. St. Raphael Resort, Limassol. 7pm-12am. €55. Tel: 99-326371

 


Related posts

Discover nicosia history by bike

Eleni Philippou

Technopolis 20 brings Christmas to Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Il Sapore, Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

More markets to mark the season

Eleni Philippou

A movie for Human Rights Day

Eleni Philippou

Bar review: TGI Fridays, Paphos Mall

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign