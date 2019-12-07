December 7, 2019

Gladbach stun Bayern with last-gasp penalty

By Reuters News Service
Borussia Monchengladbach fought back to beat German giants Bayern Munich 2-1 with a stoppage-time penalty

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ramy Bensebaini scored twice, including a stoppage-time penalty, for a 2-1 comeback win over champions Bayern Munich on Saturday which kept his team top of the Bundesliga.

Algeria international Bensebaini converted from the spot after Javi Martinez had been sent off for bringing down Marcus Thuram in the box. Bensebaini had levelled on the hour with a header to cancel out Ivan Perisic’s 49th-minute lead for the visitors.

Gladbach are on 31 points with Bayern, who suffered their second consecutive league loss, dropping to sixth on 24.

RB Leipzig are second on 30, after beating Hoffenheim 3-1 while Borussia Dortmund crushed Fortuna Duesseldorf 5-0 to move up to third place on 26.


