December 7, 2019

Paphos patients file almost 2,000 complaints over five-year period

By Evie Andreou00
Paphos hospital

Paphos patients submitted almost 2,000 complaints between 2013 and 2018 concerning state and private hospitals and labs, the head of the district’s committee for patient complaints, Savvakis Georgiou, said on Saturday.

Georgiou told the Cyprus News Agency that between 2013 and 2018, the committee received 1,945 complaints from patients concerning loss of medical records, problems with appointments and unanswered calls, absence of doctors, staff behaviour, accident and emergency departments, cleanliness of facilities and pharmaceuticals.

The committee, based in the Paphos hospital, is examining complaints both concerning state and private hospitals, labs and pharmacies.

Georgiou said human rights in the field of health, concern among other things, equal treatment regardless patients’ gender, religion, ethnicity, age, political and religious beliefs, social and economic situation, provision of immediate care to urgent cases, the right to choose a medical institution or physician, to be treated with respect, family support and the right to receive full medical information.

For the public sector, patients can file their complaints through the patients’ rights official at Paphos hospital.

Private sector patients can submit their complaints during office hours to the committee’s secretary at 26-803170.


Source: Cyprus News Agency
