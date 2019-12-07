December 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teen remanded on suspicion of dealing LSD

By Evie Andreou00

A 15-year-old boy was remanded for three days on Saturday in Limassol after being caught with drugs in his possession with intent to sell, police said.

The teenager was arrested in the early hours, at around 1.30am, near a car wash in Limassol after patrolling officers saw him wandering in the area suspiciously holding a torchlight.

He tried to run away when he saw them but was stopped and, in his possession, officers found a small quantity of cannabis, 0.1grammes, nine squares of blotting paper infused with LSD,  a common way to ingest the drug by placing it in one’s mouth. They also found 29 LSD tabs and a precision scale with cannabis residue on it.

During a search in his house in Limassol officers located 50 more LSD blotters and another tab.


Related posts

Larnaca gets biggest artificial reef yet as Elpida sunk off coast

Evie Andreou

CMP recovers remains of three Greek Cypriots as excavations continue north of the capital

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Discover nicosia history by bike

Eleni Philippou

Trouble in Olivewood: officials defend movie incentive scheme

Evie Andreou

Big November haul for customs

Peter Michael

Moves to drag UN into municipal merger dispute

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign