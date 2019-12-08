December 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Couple arrested after trying to travel with passports not theirs

By Staff Reporter00
Larnaca airport

A man and a woman were arrested at Larnaca airport on Saturday suspected of trying to travel out of the country with passports that were not theirs, police said.

The man is due in court on Sunday. The woman who is pregnant was released and put up in a hotel.
According to police the couple tried to fly out of Larnaca on Saturday afternoon.

The man presented the passport of a 19-year-old EU national and the woman was holding the passport of a 35-year-old from the same European country where they were both headed.

Passport control officers determined the documentation did not belong to the suspects as they did not look like the photos in the travel papers.

Authorities suspect the pair arrived in Cyprus illegally.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Man in serious condition after falling three metres while climbing up to his apartment

Staff Reporter

Nicosia lights up for Christmas (photos)

Staff Reporter

Turkey-Libya maritime deal filed with UN has no legal standing, Athens says

Jean Christou

Cyprus’ green credentials only on paper?

Nick Theodoulou

Paphos patients file almost 2,000 complaints over five-year period

Evie Andreou

Cavusoglu: Turkey will protect its drillships by any means necessary

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign