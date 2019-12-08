December 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister in Brussels, will meet Borrell

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides was travelling to Brussels on Sunday to attend the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) taking place on Monday.

On the sidelines of the FAC he will meet with new EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

A statement from the foreign ministry said the Foreign Affairs Council would start with a discussion on current affairs, allowing ministers to review pressing issues on the international agenda,  which are likely to come up on the agenda of the European Council on December 12 and 13.

These include the situation in Libya, following the latest developments and Turkey`s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Iran, the situation in Bolivia, the EU-Africa relations ahead of EU-African Union ministerial meetings and summit in 2020. The discussion will feed into the debate on a new comprehensive strategy for Africa.

Ministers will also look at the promotion and protection of human rights in the world, ahead of the Human Rights Day on December 10.

Over lunch, foreign ministers will informally discuss the Foreign Affairs Council working methods. The new High Representative will share his perspective in the next few years.

In addition to meeting Borrell, Christodoulides will attend a working breakfast hosted by the Greek FM with the North Macedonian FM and Albanian Deputy Foreign Minister.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Kyprianou says ‘honest compromise’ the only way for Cyprus to have a future

Jean Christou

The Donald and I

Jean Christou

Syria: the most complex conflict of our time

Elias Hazou

Couple arrested after trying to travel with passports not theirs

Staff Reporter

Man in serious condition after falling three metres while climbing up to his apartment

Staff Reporter

Nicosia lights up for Christmas (photos)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign