Joshua beats Ruiz to win back heavyweight titles

Anthony Joshua became a two-time word heavyweight champion with a unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia

Britain’s Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in a heavyweight world championship rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to seize back the titles he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June.

The ‘Clash on the Dunes’ in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

The judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to Joshua after 12 scheduled rounds.


