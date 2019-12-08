Kyprianou says ‘honest compromise’ the only way for Cyprus to have a future

The only way for Cyprus to have a future is through an honest compromise envisaged by the agreed framework for a solution, opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said on Sunday.

Speaking at a memorial service for an Eoka hero, Kyprianou said the two leaders must behave consistently and decisively, take initiatives and address the people with sincerity.

“We do not want, and will not resign ourselves to the occupation,” he said. “What we seek is a fair compromise with our Turkish Cypriot compatriots. We want the next generations to live in our country peacefully, in a secure environment, with their human rights and fundamental freedoms safeguarded.”

Cyprus would be saved if a solution could be reached that will free the island of the Turkish occupation and guarantee the fundamental freedoms of all Cypriot citizens.”

He said Akel welcomed the fact that during the meeting the two leaders had in Berlin last month with the UN Secretary-General, the basis of a solution as previously agreed was reaffirmed.

“This was the best response to all those who flirted with other ideas,” said Kyprianou. “Because of that, two and a half precious years have been lost from Crans-Montana until today”.

He called on the two leaders to consistently and decisively, take initiatives and address the people with sincerity. “The world is tired of disappointment.”

He also said Turkey had a specific goal and that was to achieve the partition of Cyprus “so our goal should be the liberation and reunification of Cyprus,” he added.

“We will only achieve this when we succeed in resolving the Cyprus issue on the basis of an agreed framework. If this is not possible, then it should be clear to everyone and in the international community, that the responsibility will not lie with us but only with Turkey,” he said.

The road would be very difficult and “will not be paved with rose petals”, Kyprianou said.

“But that it is a road we need to walk if we want to justify the sacrifices of our heroes.”