December 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in serious condition after falling three metres while climbing up to his apartment

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: CNA

An EU resident who fell three metres after trying to climb into his apartment on Saturday was said to be in serious condition at the Larnaca General Hospital on Sunday.

According to police, the 47-year-old was brought to the A&E with serious injuries after he attempted to climb to the first floor of the apartment building where he lives but lost his balance and fell.

He suffered injuries to his sternum and fractured his pelvis. Doctors consider him to be in serious condition, police said.


Staff Reporter

