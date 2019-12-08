New Jaguar F-Type revealed

The new Jaguar F-Type comes with a range of powerful engines including four- and eight-cylinder options, all matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

According to the makers it also offers more driver-focused technology, including a reconfigurable, high-definition, 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, Touch Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard and software-over-the-air functionality so future software updates can be made at the customer’s convenience, without having to visit a retailer.

Julian Thomson, Design Director at Jaguar, says they set out to “design the most beautiful sports car, with purity, proportion and presence that’s unmistakably Jaguar”.

The F-Type’s award-winning design has evolved with a focus on ‘even greater purity and discipline to the perfectly-sculpted form’. Super-slim pixel LED headlights with subtly updated signature ‘Calligraphy’ J daytime running lights blend perfectly into the ‘liquid metal’ surfacing of the new clamshell bonnet, while the new front bumper and enlarged grille have a greater visual impact.

The interior combines traditional Jaguar craftsmanship with ‘rich, contemporary materials’ such as Windsor Leather and satin-finish Noble Chrome. Details include monogram stitch patterns in the seats and door trims and Jaguar Leaper motifs in the headrests.

The Interactive Driver Display offers a choice of different display modes; including full map mode.

All engines – 300PS turbocharged four-cylinder and 450PS and 575PS V8s – feature active exhaust systems, which are switchable either as an option or as standard. Customers who choose the 450PS or 575PS supercharged V8s benefit from the new Quiet Start function, which gives a more subtle, refined sound – the electrically-actuated bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until they automatically open up under load.

Drivers can, however, over-ride Quiet Start by selecting Dynamic Mode or by pressing the switchable exhaust button before starting the engine.

Alan Volkaerts, Vehicle Line Director for Jaguar F-Type, said: “The new F-Type is the definitive Jaguar sports car and continues to set the benchmark for design purity, driver engagement and reward, and a truly visceral driving experience – it makes every journey extraordinary.

“Its timeless looks are more assertive than ever, technologies such as the high-definition virtual instrument cluster deepen the driver-focused feel of the interior, while the range of powertrains offers a breadth of choice unrivalled in the segment. Enthusiasts will appreciate the new F-Type R’s 575PS supercharged V8, enhanced chassis and intelligent all-wheel drive system, which deliver truly outstanding performance in all conditions while retaining its inherent tractability and usability.”

The new 450PS supercharged V8 has been developed to offer ‘exploitable and rewarding performance’ – its maximum torque of 580Nm being generated from just 2,500rpm. It is offered with a choice of all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. Both versions can accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds, and reach a maximum speed of 177mph.

Raising the output of the all-wheel drive F-Type R supercharged V8 to 575PS and 700Nm (up from 550PS and 680Nm respectively) the benchmark sprint to 60mph takes just 3.5 seconds, while maximum speed is an electronically-limited 186mph.

The F-Type R’s increased power is matched with a comprehensively uprated chassis with new, wider, 20-inch, 10-spoke wheels and new adaptive dampers, springs, anti-roll bars and stiffer rear knuckles and ball joints, delivering, says Jaguar, “even greater agility and responsiveness”.

Taking what was learned from the development of the limited-edition 200mph Jaguar XE SV Project 8, the Quickshift transmissions in both the new F-Type R and the 450PS V8 models have been recalibrated for a more engaging driving experience; the F-Type R, specifically, offers even faster, crisper gear changes when the driver commands shifts manually via the steering wheel-mounted paddles or the SportShift gear selector.

Both upshifts and downshifts are more immediate and give a ‘more connected and responsive’ feel.