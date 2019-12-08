December 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia lights up for Christmas (photos)

By Staff Reporter00
Photos: Christos Theodorides

Nicosia marked the lighting of the capital’s Christmas tree on Friday night with a ceremony and mini-parade and choirs at Eleftheria Square.

The parade with a fairytale theme and drummers walked from Phaneromeni to the town hall where among those entertaining the crowds was a fire eater.


Staff Reporter

