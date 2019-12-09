December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Accidents cause traffic chaos on roads into Nicosia

By Annette Chrysostomou0264

A traffic accident on the motorway resulted in a pedestrian being seriously injured and traffic chaos on Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 7am on the Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia motorway between the exits of Anthoupolis and Archangelos when a pedestrian, who was reportedly trying to cross the road, was hit by a car.

Traffic in both directions ground to almost a standstill as both one lane in the direction to Nicosia and one leading to Kokkinotrimithia had to be closed.

According to first reports, another three accidents between Ayia Varvara and Nicosia caused havoc on the motorway into Nicosia from Larnaca/Limassol.

 


Related posts

New style exams start for lyceum students

Annette Chrysostomou

Screening for breast cancer bolstered under Gesy

Evie Andreou

Laws alone are not enough to tackle animal abuse, new environment commissioner says

Jean Christou

Foreign minister in Brussels, will meet Borrell

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Kyprianou says ‘honest compromise’ the only way for Cyprus to have a future

Jean Christou

The Donald and I

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign