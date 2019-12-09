December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British MP regrets that his TC constituents can’t fly direct to the north

By Evie Andreou00
Iain Duncan Smith

British Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith said he supports the desire of his Turkish Cypriot constituents for direct flights to the north of the island.

According to media reports on Monday, Smith, Conservative Party MP for Chingford, expressed regret that UK Turkish Cypriots could not fly directly to their homeland.

The MP, who made similar statements in the past, reportedly said that while the Cyprus problem remains unsolved, he supports that his Turkish Cypriot constituents should be able to travel to their homeland more easily.

The MP has made repeated calls for direct flights to the north in the past.

Smith had said last year that he had submitted a motion to the British parliament to collect signatures for direct flights to the north.


