December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Cyprus GDP records growth of 3.4% in Q3

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The Cypriot economy grew by 3.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year on an annual basis, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Monday showed.

According to the official data the GDP growth rate in real terms during the third quarter of 2019 is estimated at 3.4% over the corresponding quarter of 2018.

Based on seasonally and working day adjusted data, GDP growth rate in real terms is estimated at 3.4%, the Statistical Service said.

The increase of the GDP growth rate is mainly attributed to Construction, Information and Communication, Professional, scientific and technical activities, Administrative and support service activities and Arts, Entertainment and Recreation.

A negative growth rate was recorded by the Financial and Insurance Activities sector.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

