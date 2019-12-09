December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Divers visit latest artificial reef

By Annette Chrysostomou0141

Within 24 hours of its sinking, divers took pictures at the Elpida, a 63-metre long merchant boat brought from Greece, that was sent to the depths on Saturday for the creation of an artificial reef.

The boat is the biggest of five vessels sunk so far off the coast of Cyprus for the creation of such reefs.

It is now in front of the Palm Beach hotel in Larnaca, around two kilometres from the shore, at a 30-metre depth.

The vessel is expected to significantly contribute to the creation of shelters, growth and feeding sites for many species of marine flora and fauna, contributing substantially to the protection and development of biodiversity in the region.


Related posts

First snow falls on Troodos (video)

Gina Agapiou

New style exams start for lyceum students

Annette Chrysostomou

Accidents cause traffic chaos on roads into Nicosia

Annette Chrysostomou

Screening for breast cancer bolstered under Gesy

Evie Andreou

Laws alone are not enough to tackle animal abuse, new environment commissioner says

Jean Christou

Foreign minister in Brussels, will meet Borrell

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign