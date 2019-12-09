December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Education needed to safeguard animal welfare

By CM Reader's View012

Education is desperately needed to be given to those who are supposed to be implementing the laws.

Education in schools regarding animal welfare should be made part of the curriculum, as this is mostly handled by animal welfare volunteers.

Furthermore if the President was a man of ‘words mean actions’, then he should start with banning ALL hunting, before it’s too late… that means stopping guns and ammunition being sold and being available where children learn by what they see their male peers do, killing life!

These all should be addressed immediately and not just empty words at a gathering where people say the words you want to hear and then all gets pushed back onto the dusty shelves.

Why do they wait for outside activists to have to do the job for them?

AB

Laws alone are not enough to tackle animal abuse, new environment commissioner says


