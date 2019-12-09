December 9, 2019

Eighteen suspected hazardous areas in Cyprus declared mine-free

Unficyp on Monday announced the clearance of nine suspected hazardous areas each on both sides of the island, amounting to a total area of 210,882 square metres.

This confidence-building measure was agreed upon by both leaders on February 26, 2019 as part of their commitment towards a mine-free Cyprus, a statement from Unficyp said.

“We are thankful for the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by both sides in speedily clearing these 18 locations while adhering to International Mine Action Standards, as checked and approved by the United Nations Mine Action Service (Unmas).

“The achievement of this confidence-building measure underlines the importance of dialogue, trust and co-operation for an enduring peace across Cyprus,” said Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General/Head of Unficyp, Elizabeth Spehar.


