December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Father of South African Cypriot wife killer shot dead

By Gina Agapiou00
Christopher Panayiotou

The Greek Cypriot father of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou was shot dead early on Monday outside a fast-food restaurant in Uitenhage town, South Africa.

The 67-year-old father of Christopher Panayiotou, who is serving a life sentence for uxoricide, was shot dead before 2am on Monday outside the Bambi Snack Bar in Market Street, Uitenhage.

According to local media reports, Costantinos Panayiotou was shot twice as he was walking with his assistant to his car. His assistant was reportedly abducted and later found in Kwazakhele in Port Elizabeth.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, it was discovered that the woman had been raped by two men, Independent Online reported.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli confirmed to TimesLive that Panayiotou’s car, a Volkswagen Polo was stolen and has been recovered, abandoned, in Motherwell.

Police are looking for two suspects.

Christopher Panayiotou hired two men to kill his wife Jayde Panayiotou in 2015, dumping her body in a field in Uitenhage. Two years later Panayiotou was sentenced with life for murder.

It is unclear if the murder is revenge for the initial killing.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli told media on Monday the motive for the shooting was unknown but police opened a case of murder, hijacking and abduction with the possibility of additional charges at the later stage.


