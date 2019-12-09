December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First snow falls on Troodos (video)

By Gina Agapiou0141

The first snow of winter fell in Troodos on Monday morning, with a light snow and sleet shower as temperatures fell to below 4C.

The miserable start to the week caused by a low-pressure system with patchy rain and thunderstorms will continue until Thursday.

The highest temperatures are predicted to reach 19C inland and around 9C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy and there is a chance of rainfall near coastal regions.

Temperatures are expected around 9C on the south and east coasts, about 10C on the other coasts and 2 degrees on the higher mountains. There is a likelihood of frost in the mountains.

A small increase in temperature is expected on Tuesday while on Wednesday will remain at the same levels.

Low atmospheric pressure is expected on Thursday with the temperatures expected to fall slightly.

Η χιονόπτωση στο Τρόοδος συνεχίζεται 🌨️❄️❄️Για το αναλυτικό δελτίο καιρού πατήστε στον πιο κάτω σύνδεσμο:https://www.kitasweather.com/idiaitera-vrocheri-fainetai-na/https://www.kitasweather.com/chartis-synolikoy-yetoy-tis-2/https://youtu.be/GuAwf81hRUU

Posted by Kitasweather on Monday, 9 December 2019


