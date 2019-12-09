December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Life & Style

Get on board with cord

By CM Guest Columnist08
Oliver Bonas Corduroy Rust Red Mini Pinafore Dress. PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

While floaty floral dresses – and a certain spotty frock – dominated summer, now that autumn is in full swing, we’ve got the perfect solution if you’re looking to switch up your style.

Corduroy is a major trend for AW19 and there’s one item we’re loving more than any other: the cord pinafore.

This cute but cosy dress is the answer to many an autumn/winter wardrobe conundrum, and there are so many gorgeous options in the shops right now.

While corduroy has traditionally been a bit of a fusty fabric, associated with the archetypal ‘geography teacher’ fashion faux pas, these days it’s become as cool as leather or suede.

The cord pinafore is a prime example of how the tactile texture has had a modern makeover – no wonder it’s become a fashion blogger fave.

So, how to style it? The coolest combo for AW19 is a pinafore with a rollneck or funnel neck top, which will keep you warm on wintry days.

For something a bit dressier, team your pinafore with an off-the-shoulder knit.

With most cord pinafores coming in autumn leaf and night sky colours, you could add something tonal such as tan or moss green, or lighten your outfit with a cream or white top.

Complete your look with a pair of heeled hiking boots – the season’s hottest footwear, FYI – and your autumnal outfit is complete.

 


